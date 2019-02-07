A Cornish company appears on a list of Britain’s fastest-growing international sales stars.

Published this weekend, the 10th annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.

Appearing for a second successive year on the list, clothing retailer Seasalt is ranked in 178th place, with reported international sales worth £3.2 million out of a total revenue of £51.1 million. There has been a 36% annual growth in export sales over the past two years.