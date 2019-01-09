Cornish burger chain Hubbox has opened up a new larger restaurant in Exeter.

Born out of Hub, situated on the harbourside of St Ives, Hubbox originally launched serving burgers from a shipping container in Truro in 2012, before moving into Exeter a year later. Last October saw its latest restaurant open in Taunton and now it starts 2019 with this redevelopment.

Its original Exeter site was a modest 36-cover restaurant. The new place will be an all-day eating and drinking venue, set across two floors and serving up to 170 covers at one time.

CEO Richard Boon said: “To say we’re excited about our move is an understatement.

“It’s our belief that if you offer a quality product, fairly priced, in cool surroundings, people will seek you out. We all know that towns are having to work harder to attract and retain shoppers. We want to be part of the solution, but for us, it’s not all about stretching our budgets to place ourselves in highly priced, High Street locations. Catherine Street is the perfect new move and we’re committed to our future there.”

Cornish suppliers Phillip Warren Butchers, Baker Tom Bread, Colwith Farm Potatoes, Matthew Stephen’s Fish, The Cornish Cheese Company, Origin Coffee Roasters, Cornish Sea Salt, and West Country Fruit will all be supplying the new restaurant.