Garage launches new website

A Newquay garage has launched a new website to showcase the wide range of car repair services it offers.

The Garage Co Newquay Ltd recently finished a complete overhaul of its website, complete with a new design optimised for display on all devices including mobile phones.

The vehicle repair garage, located in Quintrell Downs, was established over ten years ago and has built up a good client base of local motorists and hopes the new website will allow potential customers to discover them online.

Business owner Tony Locke commented: “We’re really excited about the new website which will allow us to promote our services to a much wider area.

“We’re very well known locally but people on the other side of Newquay may not have heard of us. The new website will allow us to reach more people looking for car repair services, whether they are searching from their home computer, iPad or mobile phone.”