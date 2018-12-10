New funding helps farm diversify

A fresh produce farm shop has been launched by a Cornish farming family after gaining financial backing.

The St Buryan Farm Shop has received support from Barclays Agriculture Business team and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development through the West Cornwall Local Action Group LEADER Programme.

The shop, located near Penzance, has been opened by Richard and Morwenna Bone, a multi-generational family business which has farmed 412 acres across three holdings in the area for more than 60 years. The husband and wife team are the third generation to farm the land which combines arable and beef cattle with a herd of around 100.

The shop forms part of a new 600sq m facility at St Buryan which includes the farm’s arable process unit, butchery, and expanding retail outlet. The produce boasts grass-fed beef and home-grown vegetables alongside a wide array of home-made cakes, pasties and pies, drink and local crafts.

“We’re really pleased to have launched our new farm shop which helps to diversify our income stream,” said Morwenna Bone, who manages the new enterprise on a day to day basis.

“We are aiming to build on our existing reputation for providing excellent locally sourced produce and become a one stop shop. We even have an on-site butcher which we hope will attract additional customers and visitors particularly in the lead up to the festive season.”

The business expansion has created four new jobs to bolster the current existing workforce.