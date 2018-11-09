Hart Miller Design has completed the interior design for Origin’s latest coffee shop in London.

In addition to three locations in Cornwall, Helston-based Origin now has four shops in the capital, the latest of which is in Southwark.

The new space has a “raw, industrial influence which is combined with layered materials – from distressed timber to exquisite Terrazzo paired with warm finishes include earth toned ceramics and tactile furniture”.

Anna Hart, cofounder of Penryn-based Hart Miller Design, said: “In its simplest form the space is a great place to hang out; drink coffee and enjoy food.

“In creating that feeling all the details have been very considered; Origin roast and brew with exacting detail, their interior spaces are designed reflect this.”

The interior design boasts further Cornish influence, including stools from Cornish designer Felix McCormack in Olive Ash and bespoke items from furniture designer MARK Product.