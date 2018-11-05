After months of hard work, the directors of Camborne’s Business Improvement District (BID) board have succeeded in restoring the town’s real Christmas tree tradition.

Determined to source a fitting arboreal centrepiece for the festive season, the team secured £2k sponsorship from Apollo Bingo to buy and install a 25-foot Nordman spruce.

Recent years had seen a plastic incarnation in Camborne, which had been likened to a Cornetto ice cream and dubbed “Britain’s worst Christmas tree”.

“We listened to our locals and are really excited to have been able to get a real tree that everyone can feel proud of,” said BID Camborne chair Sharron Lipscombe-Manley.

“Our 2018 tree is going to be spectacular and we’re hoping that everyone will be encouraged to enter into the Christmas spirit and enjoy what the town has to offer.”

BID manager Mel Martin led the planning process.

“It took time and effort because risk assessments and method statements had to be completed to get permission from the land owners and then the installation, lighting and removal had to be arranged,” she said. “Now everything is in place, we’re really looking forward to the tree’s arrival.”

Selected at the farm where it’s been growing, the tree will be installed in Commercial Square on Sunday, November 18 and will be lit from 5pm November 24. Camborne-based Combined Tree Services (CTS) has volunteered to put it up and eventually remove it free of charge.

BID Camborne works on behalf of local businesses who fund Christmas in Camborne.

