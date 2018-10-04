New venture says it with flowers

The Falmouth community will benefit from a new series of workshops starting this month, allowing participants to explore creativity through floral design.

The Flower Studio in Falmouth has launched its new venture, The Flower Club, a flower arranging workshop and social group. The club will run on a monthly basis from its new studio space on the Moor.

Each two-and-a-half-hour workshop begins with a flower design demonstration followed by a practical flower arranging session with refreshments provided. At the end of the workshop participants can take home their design to showcase their creativity.

Shop owner Karen Ghezzo said: “We hope these workshops will become a regular fixture for people looking for social and creative activities in the community. Our initial taster session has already been an amazing success, with each person making their own unique interpretation of the demonstration. It was really rewarding to see how much people enjoyed it and what they were able to achieve in the first session.”

All tools, flowers and materials will be provided within the cost of the session. The cost is £35 for one or £90 for three sessions.

In addition to these regular sessions there will be a series of special Christmas workshops demonstrating how to create Christmas wreaths, garlands and festive table arrangements.

The Flower Studio is also offering bespoke workshops for private parties and corporate events. For more information on any of the workshops call 01326 318476.