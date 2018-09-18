The UK’s best lingerie retailer

A Wadebridge business has been named the UK’s Best Independent Lingerie Retailer.

Mish was awarded the accolade at last week’s Drapers Independent Awards.

Since establishing Mish in 2009, female entrepreneur Michele Poynter has built the company from a small, home-based business, into multi-channel retailer with customers from across the world.

“I’ve never been afraid to take risks with my business and to look outside of the box and ask ‘what’s next?’. Thankfully it’s paid off and we’re standing out because of it,” said Poynter.

Mish caters to the needs of women who require larger cup sized bras and swimwear without compromising on style, fit and support.

Poynter added: “It’s such an honour to have received this award! I’d like to thank our lovely customers, as well as a very big thank you to the ladies that work so very hard at Mish.”