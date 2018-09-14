A vintage lighting company from Fowey is heading to London this month to launch a revolutionary new product at a top London show.

RetroFutures – a range of acrylic LED lighting with no bulbs based on vintage designs – is the brainchild of Any Old Lights, run by husband and wife team Nick Griffiths and Sinead Hanks.

Nick Griffiths said: “Like many ideas, this came about over a drink one winter’s night with local tech-whizz and designer Christian Eaton.

“We ended up creating something completely new, and entirely viable, which is really exciting. We can’t wait to take a bit of Cornwall to London, launch the range and see peoples’ reactions.”

The RetroFutures range will be unveiled at the Restaurant and Bar Design Show in London’s Excel Centre on September 25 and 26 with a pop up shop in Shoreditch planned for October.