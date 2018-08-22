Town site revamp unveiled

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop in Falmouth has received a colourful temporary facelift.

Permission was granted to install the display on the window display on the building in Market Street after liaison between the Falmouth BID, the Falmouth Town Team, Scott Burridge Commercial and the landlord.

BID manager, Richard Wilcox, said: “No-one wishes to see vacant units but when they do arise, having a Falmouth Town Team resource means we can be on the front foot to address the issue.

“We’ve opted for a revamp which shows off our beautiful town by displaying striking imagery from the successful #LoveFalmouth campaign alongside other lovely photographs.”

Richard Gates, Falmouth Town manager, added: “This is once again a very good example of effective partnership working between Falmouth Town Council and the Falmouth BID.

“We have worked hard behind the scenes over the past few years to foster stronger ties with the commercial agents and where possible, landlords to instigate just this sort of improvement in our town. Permissions are not always granted by landlords but it’s vital that we collectively do all we can to ensure that Falmouth has as an attractive environment for businesses, residents and visitors.”