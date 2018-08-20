Cream Cornwall opens in St Ives

Cream Cornwall has opened a second store, in the heart of St Ives.

The new location, located on Fore Street, complements the existing homewares shop in Falmouth which was set up by Rebecca Heane and Alison Hughes in 2012.

Heane said: “Whilst many see expansion in the retail sector as a significant risk, we strongly believe in delivering high-quality customer service and providing an exclusive retail experience to customers directly.

“We believe in retail and the experience of actually going into a shop, rather than scrolling through a website. People love to touch and feel what they’re buying and we believe our shops give customers a feel good experience that is hard to emulate when buying online.

“We plan to open more shops in the future and, if all goes to plan, there’s even the prospect of venturing overseas.”