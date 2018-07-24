One of Cornwall’s leading bridal outfitters has launched a new addition to its business this week.

The Colour Room, located on the upper floor of The Bridal Studio in Wendron Street, Helston, is a showroom dedicated solely to occasion hats, shoes, bags and accessories.

Tara Trethowan, owner of both The Bridal Studio and The Colour Room, said: “This October, we will have been open for three years and I think we’ve come quite a long way since then.

“Originally when we took on the shop, there were wedding dresses, a few hats, a few bags and a few, very boring, ivory shoes, which I didn’t feel offered our customers enough choice.

“We had this great space upstairs, which I wanted to make better use of, in a way that would really benefit the business and provide a better service and experience for our customers. So, after a few brainstorming sessions, we came up with the idea of The Colour Room and went from there.”