A Cornish clothing retailer has been named to a list of Britain’s fastest-growing international sales stars.

The annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.

Ranked in 28th position, Falmouth-based Seasalt is a new entrant on the list and Cornwall’s only entry this year.

The business, which was founded in 1981 as a store in Penzance, sells its Cornish-inspired clothing to 56 countries around the world, including Germany – its largest export market.

International sales have grown 98% over the past two years, reaching £2.2 million in 2017 out of total annual sales of £41.4 million.