A Camborne music shop has hit all the right notes after securing a funding package from its bank to transform its premises with a new piano showroom.

Trevada Music, which has traded in Camborne since 1984, has used funding from HSBC to renovate part of its current premises, transforming two rooms into a larger piano showroom.

The new 60 square metre space will showcase a selection of upright and grand pianos from Pearl River, Kawai and Yamaha, as well as several pre-owned pianos.

The funding has also supported the renovation of its premises, including the installation of a cost-efficient heating system, LED lighting, a new staff area and storage space.

Leonard Adams, MD of Trevada Music, commented: “We spotted an opportunity to transform the premises and our relationship manager at HSBC, Matt Nicholls, was on hand to help us devise a plan of action.

“The level of support we received really struck a chord with us and we can’t wait for our customers to explore the new showroom.”