New location for bridal boutique

A Cornish bridal boutique is moving to new premises on the Nansledan development on the edge of Newquay.

Having outgrown its present location in Perranporth, Bliss Bridal Gowns owner Tracy Ashton says the new premises will allow the business to grow and offer a more accessible location with a larger, new open plan space.

“I am so excited to be relocating the boutique,” she said.

“Following recent growth and the acquisition of new designers including Ronald Joyce and Maggie Sottero Designs Rebecca Ingram, the new Nansledan development is the perfect pairing for the modern elegance and relaxed yet sophisticated setting that the Bliss bride requires.”