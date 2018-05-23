Harbour wins new national listing

Harbour Brewing has secured a new national supermarket listing.

The Bodmin-based brewery’s Helles Lager is now available in Morrisons stores across the country in 660ml bottles.

This is the first time any of Harbour’s beers have been available in this size.

Other beers from Harbour’s core range are available nationally in Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, and Asda.

In the coming months, Harbour will open a new research and development facility adjacent to the current brewery.

Details will be announced shortly.