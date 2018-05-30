The Candy Cabin in Newquay has earned the title of the UK’s best CollectPlus store in the brand’s annual awards programme.

The store achieved its top ranking by offering an “outstanding and friendly customer service for the benefit of its local community”.

The ‘Store of the Year’ award recognises excellent customer satisfaction and service levels from across the CollectPlus network of over 7,000 newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations and supermarkets.

Owner of the Candy Cabin, Karen Webster, said: “Our first reaction to hearing we’d won the award was pure amazement, as we really couldn’t believe that we’d won a national award as a team.

“My husband and I have owned our shop for 15 years and now the business feels like a family. Using the CollectPlus service is now second nature to everyone who visits our store, so its lovely to receive this award as it proves our community value being part of the CollectPlus network as much as we do.”

Karen Webster was presented with the award by Neil Ashworth, CEO at CollectPlus, who said: “It was lovely to celebrate the Candy Cabin’s success with Mrs Webster and her team following its outstanding customer service efforts, especially considering the battle against recent extreme weather conditions in recent months.

“I enjoyed visiting the store myself and experiencing first-hand how positive and receptive the team are when interacting with the rest of the community.”