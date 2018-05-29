Camborne launches new town guide

The Camborne Business Improvement District (BID) team has launched the latest edition of its town guide.

The free publication provides details about car parking, toilets, wifi locations, transport links, the heritage trail, key events and the businesses that offer free water refills.

“We’re delighted with the feedback the brand new guide is getting,” said BID chair Sharron Lipscombe-Manley, who owns and runs Delight2Bite in Cross Street. “In many ways, Camborne is an undiscovered gem with a strong sense of community and so much to see and do.

“We’re very proud of the fact that there are 142 independent businesses in the town that are unique to Camborne. That sets us apart as a shopping experience and, combined with our location close to the A30, accessible car parks, some free parking and an excellent rest room scheme, is a very good reason for people to visit.”

This is the sixth consecutive year that the BID team have produced the guide.

“Even in this digital age, it’s really handy to have a map in your hand that provides plenty of useful information,” said BID manager Mel Martin.

“Our businesses work very hard to provide customers with choice, quality and value and I hope as many people as possible will support them.”