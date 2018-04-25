Clothing brand Weird Fish has opened a fourth store in Cornwall.

A new outlet opened its doors last week in Church Street, Falmouth and follows on from stores in Truro, Newquay and St Ives.

MD, John Stockton, said: “Cornwall is a great fit for us, because like the Cornish, we love being out and about – our clothing reflects our love of the great outdoors.”

Ben Fiol, assistant store manager at the Weird Fish Falmouth store, added: “Welcoming the first few customers through the doors has been very exciting for us and we look forward to welcoming plenty more.

“I know I speak for the whole team when I say we are very enthusiastic about Falmouth’s newest addition and we hope to hold a launch party later in the summer.”