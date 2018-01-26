Leading organic children’s wear brand, Frugi, has opened a new flagship store at the company’s HQ in Helston.

The store stocks a selection of current season items as well as accessories, bedding and fabric by the metre.

Founded in 2004, Frugi now employs more than 80 people and is sold in over 500 retailers globally. In line with the brand’s sustainable and ethical ethos, recycled materials have been used where possible inside the store so that customers get the full Frugi experience.

Co-founder, Lucy Jewson, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new flagship Frugi store. For all Frugi fans visiting Cornwall, our new shop will be a destination where they can enjoy the full Frugi experience in the place the brand was born.”

The store is open Monday to Friday 9am– 5pm.