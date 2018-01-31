M&S set to close Falmouth store

Marks & Spencer is set to close its Falmouth store as part of wider downsizing plans.

The high street retailer revealed today (Jan 31) that it is to shut six stores across the UK by the end of April, while a further eight stores are proposed for closure, including Falmouth.

M&S is now consulting with these employees about their future.

Sacha Berendji, director of retail at Marks & Spencer, said: “We’re committed to transforming M&S for our customers, colleagues and shareholders. Stores will always be an integral part of our customer experience, alongside M&S.com, but we have to ensure we have the right offer in the right locations.”