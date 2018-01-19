The Cornish Food Box Company has won £500 worth of business and professional training courses from Truro College.

The Cornish food delivery service was drawn at random from all of the businesses that took part in Truro College’s Business Tool Kit initiative.

Business development advisors (BDAs) from the college delivered tool kits containing advice, guidance and discount vouchers for a range of courses to local businesses before Christmas.

Food Box Company director, Victoria Amran, said: “The tool kits offer some fantastic advice and information about the training available, and the vouchers that come with them are really useful.

“It was also helpful to meet James Bemrose, the BDA who delivered our tool kit as we were able to have a conversation and look at the specific needs of the business. I didn’t expect us to win the £500 as well.”