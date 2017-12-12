Dales Cornwall is helping to drive Miracle Theatre home this Christmas by sponsoring its festive production.

Sales manager for Dales Renault at Scorrier, Andy Jones, said: “We supported Miracle Theatre over the summer and are delighted to be reigniting that partnership. The show is fantastic and one that all the family can enjoy and we, along with Dacia, are very proud to be associated with the group once again.”

The theatre company is performing Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol.’ For details on the production, click here.