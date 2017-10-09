Great Cornish Food Store is in the running to be named ‘Food Hall of the Year’ at the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2018 and needs your help to win.

The awards recognise excellence within the specialist retail market, focusing on independent speciality retailers who sell regional fresh/farm produce or have a delicatessen counter. They are offered across 13 categories, including Food Hall.

Ruth Huxley, MD at the Great Cornish Food Store, said: “If the award is for the most dedicated team working against the odds to create something inspiring, that’s us! Few people would have taken on the challenge of creating this store from scratch in a hideously short time.

“In seven months we designed and kitted out the 5,000sq ft space, raised all the finance, devised and installed the systems, assessed every product and supplier, recruited our team of 30 and opened bang on time. 15 months on, the store goes from strength to strength, our staff and customers happy and everyone’s confidence that this concept really can make a difference growing by the day.”

Vote for Great Cornish Food Store online via the 2018 ‘Entrants’ web page.

The Great Cornish Food Store is located alongside Waitrose at Tregurra Park, Truro.