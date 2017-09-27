Wendron Stoves has just opened its first high street store after 35 years in business.

Situated in the old Aga Shop in Quay Street, Truro, the premises mark a new era for the firm.

Sales director, Gary Hawkins, explained: “The new store not only gives our customers an increased accessibility to our products and services, but also represents a huge investment and new chapter in our life as a high street store.

“It also means that customers in mid Cornwall will be able to access our range of products more easily.”

On display will be working range cookers alongside cookware, as well as the stove and fireplaces that Wendron Stoves has become well known for over the last three and half decades.

New shop manager, Ashley Ward, added: “We hope that being in the city will mean that customers will be able to take advance of our wealth of experience, the chance to see products in action and ask for advice.”

“Those who have visited our dedicated showroom in Helston will already know that a warm welcome is guaranteed.”