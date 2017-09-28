Video: Falmouth business scene

A promotional film showcasing Falmouth’s diverse business scene has been produced by the Falmouth Business Improvement District (BID).

‘Falmouth for Business’ is the latest in a series of videos from the BID, as part of the ongoing creative output that celebrates Falmouth’s distinctiveness and diversity.

BID manager, Richard Wilcox, said: “Working productively with our partners, we are constantly looking at ways we can further improve the Falmouth offer and showcase all that is vibrant and exciting about our special town.

“We were delighted that many proactive businesses wanted to engage with us on this project and as a result, we could highlight some of the passion and pride that people have towards running their business here in Falmouth.”