Berry Recruitment has relocated its Falmouth branch to Truro, as it looks to cover the entire county.

The agency, which has re-branded as Berry Recruitment Cornwall, had been in Falmouth for more than a decade.

Over the past year the branch has added a commercial desk and has been recruiting heavily in the finance sector and within office recruitment.

It is continuing to recruit in the construction, driving, industrial, hospitality and catering sectors from the new premises in Charles Street.

Manager Rebecca Hilling said: “Being in Truro means we are more centrally located in the county and therefore it is easier for candidates to visit us.

“Our existing clients will notice no change in our service and we look forward to engaging with the business community in Truro.”

Berry Recruitment has 34 branches across England and Wales.