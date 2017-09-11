Truro’s ﬁrst co-working business hub in the centre of the city has recently opened.

The Dog House is located above the Lily’s of Truro cafe on Pydar Street and oﬀers flexible work and meeting space, on a half-daily, daily, weekly or even monthly basis.

Lily’s of Truro owner, Andrew Talbot, commented: “There is an increasing demand for people to use co-working spaces and join likeminded entrepreneurs. More people are now working for themselves, or have the ﬂexibility to work from numerous locations.

“The corner of your sofa at home is often not an ideal environment to be productive, or you need somewhere to meet clients when visiting Truro. The Dog House’s ﬂexible rental model answers current business trends and oﬀers a friendly environment, where people can be productive, whilst linking and beneﬁting from working alongside likeminded people.”