SAPC launches new customer service

A family-run printing company has invested in new technology to make it even easier for businesses and individuals to order their print requirements.

St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) has launched a new ‘live chat feature’ on its website, which immediately connects the user directly to one of its printing experts online.

From there they can ask any questions about their requirements and also upload artwork.

“We’re passionate about helping as many people as possible to embrace the power of print,” said SAPC’s Matt Bunt. “We know that when you’re in business life can get quite hectic, that’s why we want to make it as convenient as possible.”