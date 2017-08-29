Fowey shop on Small Biz 100 list

Fowey-based vintage lighting shop Any Old Lights has been selected from thousands as one of the top 100 UK companies for Small Business Saturday.

Now in its fifth year, Small Business Saturday on December 2 encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities. The 100 chosen companies receive exposure in the national press, and also join ministerial receptions in Downing Street and the Treasury.

Any Old Lights will have its own day on October 9, where it will be promoted exclusively by Small Business Saturday.

Founded initially as an online store in 2014, Any Old Lights now occupies the oldest shop in Fowey, selling its lights all over the world.

Founder Nick Griffiths, who runs the company with his wife Sinead, said: “We’re hugely excited to be chosen to represent Small Business Saturday. We see this as a way of promoting the wonderful range of independent and family run companies in Fowey and across Cornwall”

Any Old Lights is a member of the Federation of Small Businesses and FSB Cornwall development manager, Ann Vandermeulen, added: “Congratulations to all the small businesses included on this year’s Small Biz 100 list. We are especially proud to have one of our local members selected for the scheme.

“Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the 5.5 million small firms and self-employed in the UK and show consumers why they should be supported all year round.

“The campaign, now in its fifth year, has gone from strength to strength and once again we are encouraging everyone to get behind small firms in their communities to make the day bigger and better than ever.”

A massive £717 million was spent with small businesses during the 2016 event – a 15% increase from the previous year.