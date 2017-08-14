Cornwall’s newest multi-million-pound food and drink visitor attraction officially opened its doors today (Aug 14).

Cornucopia, on the outskirts of St Austell, is “a total celebration of everything that makes Cornwall’s food and drink so special” and includes the UK’s first interactive Cornish Pasty Heritage Centre.

General manager, Trevor Broome, said: “As a county, we’ve got so much to be proud of with our food and drink producers – their influence can be felt far and wide and their award cabinets are bursting at the seams. Couple this with the historical and vibrant setting of Cornwall and we believe that it’s unmatched anywhere else in the UK.”

“We’re not a food hall, it’s totally immersive and encourages visitors to get involved, whether it’s taking part in the classes in the Make and Bake Kitchen, learning new recipes or how to match Cornish drinks with food with our resident experts.”