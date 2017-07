Independent lingerie specialist, Mish, has unveiled a new website.

The new platform offers “a clean modern design, with improved functionality for easy customer navigation and fully optimised for mobile shopping.”

MD, Michele Poynter, said: “We’re really excited to launch our new website; our customers are strong, busy women, so our goal was to make it as user friendly as possible and to really highlight the looks we know they will love, so that we can save them time browsing.”