Five more years for Truro BID

Businesses in Truro have voted overwhelmingly to continue the Truro BID for a further five years.

73% of member businesses elected to remain as a Business Improvement District (BID), representing the strongest BID endorsement for Truro in the past three terms.

Truro BID manager, Alun Jones, said: “The team and I are absolutely thrilled that we have received a majority vote in support of the BID from the Truro business community.

“We have listened to their priorities and are confident and eager to deliver a new five-year business plan that is going to enhance this great little city even further.”

The business-led, not-for-profit company Truro BID, is responsible for delivering a number of projects designed to improve the trading environment of Truro.

Hall for Cornwall director, Julien Boast, welcomed the result. He said: “We are delighted at the positive result the Truro BID have received and thrilled that the team can now continue their work interacting and bringing the business community of Truro together.

“Hall For Cornwall looks forward to collaborating on some exciting future projects that will not only increase the profile of the city, but continue to develop it as a vibrant and safe place to live, work and visit.”

The business plan outlines a number of new projects including a city centre wi-fi system for visitors and a BID funded city centre police constable.

The new five-year period will begin in October and £1.4 million will be invested in Truro city centre during this time.