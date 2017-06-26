Less than a month after work started on preparing the site for the new Dales Vauxhall showroom at Scorrier, the steel struts have started being put into place.

The modern and purpose-built showroom is due to open in the early part of 2018 and will be on the opposite side of the A30 to the current Renault, Dacia and SEAT sites.

Director, Carolyn Peters, said: “It’s amazing to see how much the site has changed in such a short amount of time, the ground clearance was all done very quickly and efficiently and now the steel structure is being put in place.

“I would like to thank the team from Moors Manage for all their hard work, they are managing the project on behalf of Dales Cornwall.”

The new showroom, which will boast innovative technology and better facilities for staff and customers, is due to open at the start of 2018. The current site at Threemilestone remains open until that time.