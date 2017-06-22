Truro launches new signage

The first phase of the new wayfinding system for Truro has been installed at the main welcome points in the city.

The contemporary design focuses on the visitor experience, revealing its rich heritage with historical images and stories complemented by flashes of copper to echo Truro’s historical past as a Stannary town for trade in tin and copper.

The first eight signs which replace the existing well-worn welcome signs in the city, also display the new city centre map.

The ‘Connected Truro’ project has been funded and managed by the Truro BID working with a partnership of business and council representatives.

A further 35 signs which include monoliths and finger posts are at planning stage and expected to be installed later this year.

20/20 Projects and Wolf Rock Marketing have developed a “family of signs” that are sympathetic to the architectural and geographical make-up of the city.