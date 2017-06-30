The St Ives Business Improvement District (BID) is calling on the town’s businesses to come forward with ideas on how the trading environment in the popular seaside destination can be improved.

Having recently completed a raft of major investment projects, the St Ives BID team wants to hear from local businesses on how their levy money can be spent to positively support the town and make it an even better environment for locals and visitors alike.

The BID is especially looking for ideas that they can work on and invest in to either improve the “appearance and facilities in the town” or on new potential marketing and event initiatives.

BID manager, Carl Lamb, said: “Since being voted into the town in 2014, we have used the levy money to improve the trading environment with a wide range of great projects. We continue to encourage businesses to come forward with ideas and any feedback they might have, and as we come to a point where many major projects in the town have been completed, now is a good time to be thinking about plans for the next few years of the BID project.

“Our main aim as a BID team is to support the businesses in the town, and we hope they will come forward to help us help them.”

The St Ives BID has completed a number of projects as part of its business plan. Schemes include the £15k investment into the festoon lights and a £10k commitment towards to the CCTV in town.

Businesses in the town can contact the BID team by calling the main office on 01736 792121 or emailing info@stivesbid.co.uk with any ideas and suggestions they might have.