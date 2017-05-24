Work starts on new Dales showroom

Work has started on the new Dales Vauxhall showroom at Scorrier, with a ceremonial turf cutting by directors Carolyn Peters and Dominic Cadge.

The site will now be cleared and prepared for the construction work to begin on the new state of the art showroom, which will be on the opposite side of the A30 to the current Renault, Dacia and SEAT sites.

Peters said: “Months of planning and preparation has gone into getting us ready for this moment and it’s very exciting for us to mark this occasion. Over the coming months this site will change dramatically and we hope to officially open our new showroom at the start of 2018.”