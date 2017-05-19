The eyes have it

A new ‘eye boutique’ has opened its doors in Truro.

The store is the fourth Eye Boutique & Vision in Cornwall, following on from Hayle, Penzance and St Ives, where it all started four years ago.

The business is a partnership between eyewear specialist, Jeremy Franklin, and optometrist, Henning Tonsgaard

“There’s nothing normal or standard about our service or our glasses,” claimed Franklin, who has been a dispensing optician for over 20 years.

“Not only are our examinations extremely thorough and accurate, but the range of eyewear we offer you simply can’t get anywhere else in Cornwall.”

