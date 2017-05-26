A Cornish food business has strengthened its relationship with supermarket giant Asda.

Rodda’s 300ml fresh Cornish custard and its 250g classic crème fraiche are now available on the shelves of more than 25 stores across the south west.

MD, Nicholas Rodda, said: “We have a fantastic relationship with Asda; its commitment to providing local suppliers with opportunities and the tools to grow. They have always been very supportive of Rodda’s and we are delighted that they are launching two additional product lines.”