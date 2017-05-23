Camborne BID reveals new board

The Camborne Business Improvement District (BID) has revealed its new board.

The Camborne BID – Can do More – started its second five-year term at the beginning of the month and held its first board meeting last week.

The new line up of directors features both familiar faces and some new additions.

Sharron Lipscombe- Manley is the new chair, and Nigel Bawden is the new vice- chair. New directors are Alan Brookland, manager for Swinton Group; Shaun Dalley, director of Sands of Cornwall; and Phil Weaver, partner in Nalders Solicitors.

Lipscombe-Manley said: “I am honoured to be appointed as the new chair of BID Camborne and I am already working hard on a broad range of work for the town, as well as running my own business in Cross Street.

“I passionately believe in partnership working to get things done and will be encouraging the many fantastic organisations in Camborne to work with us and our businesses on projects to improve Camborne Town.”