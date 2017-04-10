Businesses in Truro city centre are to be balloted on a third term of the Business Improvement District (BID).

In recent months the Truro BID team has consulted with businesses through one-to-one and group meetings to understand if there is an interest and willingness from the business community to renew the Truro BID for a third term, with the current five-year term is due to end in October.

After positive feedback from levy payers, an overwhelming majority of 70% said they would vote ‘yes’ to a third term. Therefore the Truro BID board has agreed to proceed to a full ballot and ask members to vote if they would like Truro BID to continue.

If the result is ‘yes’, Truro businesses will benefit from the continuation of projects including the annual Christmas lighting scheme and the city centre summer floral displays, but they will also benefit from several new initiatives that have been proposed for the third term.

Alun Jones, Truro BID manager, said: “Since my appointment in October 2016, I have had the pleasure of meeting with many business people face to face. I have listened to their views and importantly understand what is considered a priority for a third BID term in Truro.

“Following the consultation, it is evident that the persistent anti-social behaviour issues are high on many businesses concerns. A top priority for the next BID term is to get back to basics and make sure this city is clean, safe and welcoming for visitors and employees.”

The business plan detailing the proposed projects for a third term will be sent to all levy paying businesses in early May, followed by the ballot which will run throughout June and close on July 6.