A new map of the city centre has been created by Visit Truro, in conjunction with Totally Truro BID.

The map is available from the Visit Truro Tourist Information Centre on Boscawen Street, as well as featuring in the new spring edition of the official Truro Guide.

Abi Steel, Visit Truro Manager, said: “The new fresh design is modern, attractive and easy to understand and will assist all of our staying or day visitors to make the best of their time in our great little city.”

The map is available to local hotels, B &B’s, tourism operators and tourism related businesses for use with their customers.

Truro BID manager, Alun Jones, added: “The launch of this new map is an exciting first step in our larger project for a new wayfinding system within the city.

“This new map will be key to the navigational interpretation on the new signage system.”

The map has been created by city centre based Wolf Rock Marketing, which is also working in partnership with 20/20 on the larger Truro BID-funded signage scheme for the city, which is set to be installed early this summer.