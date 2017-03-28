Local Vauxhall retailer, Dales Cornwall, is investing in an all-new purpose-built Vauxhall showroom in Scorrier.

Due to its continued success with Vauxhall at its sites in Truro and Falmouth over the past two and a half years, Dales has outgrown its Truro site and will be moving to the new facility by the early part of 2018.

Jeremy Rouse, sales director at Dales Cornwall, said: “We are really excited about the future of the Vauxhall brand and are delighted that the new Dales Vauxhall showroom will open in early 2018.

“Work is due to commence in the next month but we would like to remind customers that our sites in Truro and Falmouth will continue to operate as normal.”

The new site will be on the opposite side of the A30 to Dales’ current Renault, Dacia and SEAT sites.