Cornish power force in lingerie market

Rising Cornish entrepreneur, Michele Poynter, has been crowned as one of the Lingerie Insight Power List 2017 Retail Stars, as well as being chosen as a judge for the Drapers Independent Awards 2017.

The Lingerie Insight Power List shines a light on the industry’s leading and innovative stars, influencers and champions. This year, Poynter proudly sits by the likes of Jenni Burt, head of buying at Figleaves, and Sharon Webb, head of lingerie buying at Debenhams.

“When I saw my name on their list I was thrilled,” she said.

“It’s such a privilege to be alongside all the other women that have also been recognised for their contributions to the lingerie market.”

The Drapers Awards are renowned within the business of clothing, retail and design. Last year Mish won Best Niche Retailer of the Year at the Drapers Independents Awards, and has now been invited to join the panel of judges for this year’s awards.

“I was honoured when Drapers invited me to be a judge, and I’m really excited to see all the brands and businesses that are nominated,” Poynter added.