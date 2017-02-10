Rowes holding a Civic reception

By -
0
104

Truro car dealer, Rowes Honda, is celebrating the launch of the all-new 10th generation Honda Civic with an exclusive VIP event.

The dealership, located at Trispen, will be hosting the event on February 16 for customers to have an in-depth look at the new five-door hatchback.

The Civic Type R variation recently won the What Car? Reader Award as the most anticipated car of 2017, so Rowes Honda is anticipating strong take-up at the event.

Sales manager, Gavin Pascoe, said: “Everyone at the dealership is raring to go for the launch of the all-new Civic and we can’t wait to get things started with our launch event on Thursday 16th February. We want to offer our customers a complete experience when they visit our showroom and allow them to enjoy viewing the new Honda Civic in style.”

For more information, click here.

SHARE
Previous articleCollege receives national award
http://www.businesscornwall.co.uk
Editorial director Nick Eyriey is an experienced and respected journalist having spent some 20 years in the local and national press working with newspapers such as The Yorkshire Post, Today, The Sun, and the Mail on Sunday.

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY