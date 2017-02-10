Rowes holding a Civic reception

Truro car dealer, Rowes Honda, is celebrating the launch of the all-new 10th generation Honda Civic with an exclusive VIP event.

The dealership, located at Trispen, will be hosting the event on February 16 for customers to have an in-depth look at the new five-door hatchback.

The Civic Type R variation recently won the What Car? Reader Award as the most anticipated car of 2017, so Rowes Honda is anticipating strong take-up at the event.

Sales manager, Gavin Pascoe, said: “Everyone at the dealership is raring to go for the launch of the all-new Civic and we can’t wait to get things started with our launch event on Thursday 16th February. We want to offer our customers a complete experience when they visit our showroom and allow them to enjoy viewing the new Honda Civic in style.”

