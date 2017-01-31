Wolf Rock Marketing, working in partnership with 20/20, has won the contract to implement a new signage system for Truro.

The Totally Truro Business Improvement District (BID) awarded the contract after a thorough tender process involving the BID and business representatives from the City of Truro.

The scheme will include new welcome and information signs at key access areas, information monoliths and directional signage around the city centre.

BID manager, Alun Jones, said: “We are delighted to be working with Wolf Rock and 20/20. Both companies have great local reputations and previous examples of signage projects in the county.

“The objective of the BID is to support reinvestment back into the city centre and this project will deliver that along with local employment and of course the project objective of improving the navigation for our visitors around the city centre.

“Once we have a mock up version of the signs we will actively seek feedback from our local businesses and the passing public by holding a drop in and comment stand on Lemon Quay in due course, this stage will be vital in order to progress the project with confidence that the finished design meets with the collective expectations of the people of Truro”

The first signs are planned to be implemented in early summer 2017.