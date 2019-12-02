Fancy earning some extra cash in return for helping democracy along?

Cornwall Council is looking for extra people to step forward to help run polling stations and count votes for the General Election next Thursday (Dec 12) and future elections.

These paid roles include poll clerks, presiding officers and count staff. Each plays a vital part in ensuring the smooth and efficient running of polling stations for voters.

The local authority is responsible for arranging the election count and tallying up ballots cast at the 442 polling stations across Cornwall.

This election, Cornwall’s counts are being held at Carn Brea Leisure Centre, Truro College Sports Hall, and Bodmin Leisure Centre.

Poll clerks and presiding officers are needed to work in polling stations on election day.

Their main job is to help set up the polling station and assist the presiding officer by checking names against the register as people come in to vote. These workers are required throughout the day – from 6.30am to around 10.30pm.

Staff are not permitted to leave the premises during polling hours in order to maintain the secrecy of the vote. They must also not wear colours associated with any political party.

Only people who have experience as a poll clerk at previous elections are eligible to become a Presiding Officer.

Other paid roles include counting assistants, who are needed from after the poll closes to count votes overnight – and recount them where necessary.

Recruits do not need any specific qualifications, however they are not allowed to actively promote any political party or individual candidate during the election period.

The fee paid for a presiding officer is £235, with poll clerks receiving £175 for their time. Applicants will also receive a £15 election training fee.

Count staff are paid £15 per hour for the work they do overnight, plus travel expenses. Election costs are funded by the Government using a set sum per constituency.

Acting returning officer, Kate Kennally, said: “We’re really pleased with how the plans are shaping up for the election, but we still need a little extra help.

“Working at an election is fast-paced, busy, but also exciting. This is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience of how an election is run, helping to deliver local results for the national election.”

If you’re interested in taking up one of these roles or would like to find out more, email [email protected] and state which role you’re interested in, and which venue you can work at. If there are no vacancies left, your details will be added to the election staff database for future consideration.