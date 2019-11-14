Toll charges on the Tamar Bridge are set to rise for the first time in nine years.

The Government has decided to make a formal order authorising an increase in tolls on both the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry.

Operated together as a single business, the two crossings are jointly owned by Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council and carry more than 18 million vehicles a year across the River Tamar.

Toll prices have not risen since 2010 and, as a result of inflation, increasing maintenance costs and the funding of a range of improvement projects, the crossings have been running at a loss for nearly two years.

From November 19, car toll charge for TamarTag customers (which represent 60% of all crossings) will rise from 75p to £1. For those paying by cash, the toll will rise from £1.50 to £2.00.