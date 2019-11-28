The Prime Minister was campaigning in the Duchy yesterday and took the opportunity to whet his whistle with a pint of Rattler.

Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm in Penhallow was one Boris Johnson’s stops while in Cornwall, where he received a tour of the business from brothers Joe and Sam Healey.

As part of his tour, the PM was shown around Healeys’ bottling plant which opened in 2015 as part of a £3.5 million development. The plant now bottles up to 60,000 bottles and 500 kegs of cyder a day, including Rattler Cornish Cyder.

Healeys Cyder was chosen to receive a visit from Johnson as an example of business success in Cornwall, having doubled its turnover from £5 million to £10 million in seven years. The 20 acres of orchards is home to over 3,000 trees and seven varieties of apples, making it Cornwall’s largest commercial orchard.

Commercial director Joe Healey said: “We have worked tirelessly for years to develop both the manufacturing and visitor attraction sides of the Healeys brand, and so to be recognised as a key business in the county feels like a massive pat on the back for the whole team.”