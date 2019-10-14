Businesses and organisations across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are being invited to have their say about a Local Industrial Strategy being drawn up to drive the economy and job creation in the next ten years.

The Government has tasked every Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) in England to lead and develop a Local Industrial Strategy in their area.

This will decide local economic priorities for the next decade, in line with the Government’s national Industrial Strategy, which aims to boost productivity and create high-quality, well-paid jobs.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly LEP is holding a series of events this month to discuss its emerging Local Industrial Strategy.

There are breakfast events, workshops and round table discussions, plus a webinar and an online survey. The LEP will also be sponsoring the Networking Zone at the Cornwall Business Fair on October 30.

To find out more, please visit the Local Industrial Strategy page of the LEP’s website, which includes a consultation document.

Caroline Carroll, local industrial strategy manager at the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly LEP, said: “These events are a great opportunity for the business community and others to help shape our Local Industrial Strategy so that it reflects the needs and aspirations of our economy. There are lots of different ways for people to have their say so please check our website and get involved.”

Local Industrial Strategies will allow places to make the most of their distinctive strengths and better co-ordinate economic policy at a local level.

They will also act as a gateway to any future Local Growth Funding being deployed by Government through LEPs, including a dedicated investment programme for Cornwall & Scilly recently promised by the Prime Minister to replace EU funding.